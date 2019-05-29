We wish to state that due to inadequacy of quorum for Independent Director Members at our Audit Committee which was needed to be held within 30/05/2019 for Audited Accounts for Financial Year 31/03/2019, we are constrained to postpone our Board Meeting for approval of Audited Accounts for Financial Year 2018- 2019 to 13/06/2019. This is because currently we have only 2 Independent Director Members in our Audit Committee & one Independent Member i.e. Ms. Ramya Hariharan is out of India.



Kindly therefore condone the delay which you will appreciate is not in our control as above.



We sincerely regret for the inconvenience & request you to kindly take note that our Board Meeting for Audited Accounts for Quarter Ended 31/03/2019 & Financial Year ended 31/03/2019 will be held on 13/06/2019.



Pdf Link: Ai Champdany Industries Ltd. - Proposed Board Meeting On 13/06/2019 For Audited Accounts Of Financial Year 2018-2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com