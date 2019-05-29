Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Bhupesh P. Porwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from the Company today i.e. May 29, 2019 due to personal reasons which has been accepted by the Company.

Pdf Link: Aia Engineering Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com