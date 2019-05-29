Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclosed copy of notice published in Economic Times (English) & Navshakti (Marathi) newspaper, on 29th May 2019 inviting attention of concerned shareholders to lodge their claims in respect of unclaimed dividends of the Company for last seven years, failing which their shares would be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund

(IEPF) account, in accordance with section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules.

Pdf Link: Ajanta Pharma Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com