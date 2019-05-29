Ajcon Global Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Ajcon Global Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Ajcon Global Services Ltd

