Notice is hereby given that in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Company has intimated to all its Directors, Key Management Personnel and Designated Employees regarding the Closure of the Trading Window of the Company from 01/04/2019 to 01/06/2019 (both days inclusive).

Pdf Link: AJEL LTD. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com