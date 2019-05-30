AJEL LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned with the permission of all the directors and chairman for the purpose of clarifications sought by the auditors and management on the Financial statements of the company for the Financial Year 2018-19 placed before the board for approval.

Published on May 30, 2019
