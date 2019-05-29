Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Akar Auto Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 11% i.e. Rs. 0.55 per equity share of Rs. 5 each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

