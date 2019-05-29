Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended dividend @ 11%, i.e. Rs.0.55 per equity share of Rs.5 each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 29, 2019
