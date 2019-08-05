Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AS PER REGULATION 29 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATION AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We would like to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia to consider the following:



1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30Th June, 2019.



2. Appointment of Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta (DIN: 08527990) as a Independent Director of the Company.



3. To approve date and Notice of 14th Annual General meeting of the Company.



4. To Approve Board Report for the Financial Year ended March 31st 2019;



5. To Change the composition of various Committees in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Discloser Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



6. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair



