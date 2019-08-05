The window for trading in the shares of the Company which already closed with effect from 01st July, 2019 and shall reopen on 16th August 2019. (Both days inclusive) (i.e. till 48 hours after the announcement of unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2019) for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives in terms of sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com