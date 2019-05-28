Aksh Optifibre Ltd. - Clarification

With reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, Aksh Optifibre Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Clarification is enclosed.

Published on May 28, 2019
