Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 regarding receipt of information of loss of share certificate from following shareholder:



Name of Shareholder

MR. DINESH KUMAR TAWRI

J/H: MR. MOHAN LAL TAWRI



Folio No.D00788

Cert. No.: 2070, 28402

Distinctive Nos.: 379893 to 379942, 3185836 to 3185885

No. of shares: 50, 50



The Company shall consider issuance of Duplicate share certificates on receipt of complete documents from the above shareholder & compliance with requisite formalities.



This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Albert David Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com