Albert David Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 regarding receipt of information of loss of share certificate from following shareholder:

Name of Shareholder
MR. DINESH KUMAR TAWRI
J/H: MR. MOHAN LAL TAWRI

Folio No.D00788
Cert. No.: 2070, 28402
Distinctive Nos.: 379893 to 379942, 3185836 to 3185885
No. of shares: 50, 50

The Company shall consider issuance of Duplicate share certificates on receipt of complete documents from the above shareholder & compliance with requisite formalities.

Published on May 30, 2019
Albert David Ltd

