Albert David Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs.6.00/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The date, time and venue of the AGM and date of payment of dividend will be intimated in due course.

