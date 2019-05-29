Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019, has approved the following:

1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter & financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Take a note of Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Declaration on Unmodified opinion on report issued by Auditor of the company M/s Pawan K. Agrawal & Co., Chartered Accountants on annual standalone audited financial statement as well as annual consolidated audited financial statement.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 A.M and concluded at 02.30 p.m.



Pdf Link: Alchemist Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

