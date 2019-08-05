The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2019 has been revised to 12/08/2019 The Board Meeting to be held on 12/08/2019 has been revised to 12/08/2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August, 2019 at the registered office of the company situated at 23, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and any other businesses with the permission of the chair.



Kindly take this information into your records and oblige us.



Pdf Link: Alchemist Ltd. - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com