Alchemist Realty Ltd. - Update on board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to apprise you that meeting of the Board of Director of the Company Alchemist Realty Limited will be held on Monday, the 12th Day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at Building 23, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 Inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Pursuant to Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by all the designated persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window close period has been commenced from 01st July, 2019 and will reopen on 15th August, 2019 i.e after 48 hours of declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company.



Kindly take the same on your record.



