Alembic Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of advertisement related to notice of loss of share certificates published by the Company on behalf of the registered shareholder(s) and their legal heir(s) in English language newspaper - Business Standard on 6th August, 2019.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Published on August 06, 2019
