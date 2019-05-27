This is to submit that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Alfa Ica (India) Limited was held on 27th May, 2019 at the corporate office whereat the following items of business were transacted by the board:



1. Approved and took on record the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with the report of the auditor and declaration of unmodified opinion on financial results;



2. Approved and took on record the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019 together with the reports of the auditors and directors; and



3. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.



The meeting commenced today at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:45 p.m.



Kindly take the above information on record.



Pdf Link: Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com