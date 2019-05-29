Alka India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions:-



1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Appointed CA Sonal Kanodia as an Internal Auditor of the Company.



3. Mr. Neel Ashok Doctor has tendered his Resignation from the post of Non-Executive - Independent Director.



4. Approved and Adopted the revised "Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" to be effective from 1st April, 2019, in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com