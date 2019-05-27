Alkali Metals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Equity Dividend of Rs. 1.20 per share of Rs. 10/- paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Alkali Metals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com