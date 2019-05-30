Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Director of the company in its meeting held on Thursday 30th May, 2019 to considered and approved following matters;

To discussed & approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditor unmodified report for 31st March, 2019.

