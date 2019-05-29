Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed through circular resolutions, Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac and Mr. Subrata Kumar Nag as Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non Independent Directors. Both appointments are effective from May 29, 2019. We are enclosing brief profiles of both Directors for your record.



S. No. Particulars Details of Mr. Ajit Abraham Isaac Details of Mr. Subrata Kumar Nag

1 Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise Appointment Appointment

2 Date of appointment / cessation (as applicable) & term of appointment May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019

3 Brief profile (in case of appointment) Attached as Annexure Attached as Annexure

4 Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director) Nominee of the Acquirer Nominee of the Acquirer



Pdf Link: Allsec Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com