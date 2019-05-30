Allsec Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates

We are in receipt of disclosure from Quess Corp Limited under Regulation 18(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Published on May 30, 2019
