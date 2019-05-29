Almondz Global Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Intimation in relation to resignation of Mr. Debashish Ghoshal from Directorship of the Company

Pdf Link: Almondz Global Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor