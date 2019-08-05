In compliance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading devised as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, amended till date, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company would remain closed for the designated employees and the connected persons covered under the said code of the Company for purpose of consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 from today and will open 48 hours after declaration of audited financial results of the Company.

Pdf Link: Alora Trading Company Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com