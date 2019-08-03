Alps Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14 August, 2019

ALPS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the company is going to be held on 14 August, 2019 for approving the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019

Pdf Link: Alps Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14 August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Alps Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.