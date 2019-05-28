In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith copies of News Papers- Dainik Mahalakshmi Bhagyodaya (Hindi News Paper) and Money Makers (English News Paper) dated 28-05-2019 in which Audited Financial Results of the Company has been published for the quarter & year ended 31-03-2019, as approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 27-05-2019.

Pdf Link: Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com