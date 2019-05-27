Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board Of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 27-05-2019 at 02:30 P.M. concluded at 03:30 P.M at its regd. Office has approved Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The copy of the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report by Statutory Auditor with declaration by the company for audit report with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith.

You are requested to take the above on your records and acknowledge the same.

Pdf Link: Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd

