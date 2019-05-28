Dear Sir / Madam,



We hereby intimate that the below mentioned date(s) has been fixed as the Record Date for ascertaining Debenture holders entitled to receive interest amount on the Non-Convertible Debentures, as per the details mentioned below:



Security Details/ Description Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 5A/2017-18) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 5B/2017-18) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up

Record Date Friday, June 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019

Quantity 1625 1625

Scrip Code 956833 956834

Scrip ID on BOLT system 1025ACIL19 1050ACIL19

ISIN INE587O07081 INE587O07099

Rate of interest 10.25% p.a. 10.50% p.a.

Interest Payment Date* Tuesday, July 02, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019

Purpose Interest Payment Interest Payment

*The interest payment date is June 30, 2019. Since, June 30, 2019 & July 01, 2019 being a non-working day i.e. Sunday and RBI Annual closing day respectively, the payment will be made on the next business day i.e. July 02, 2019.



The instalment of interest amount will be payable to the debenture holder(s) whose name stand on the Register of Debenture holder(s) of the Company after giving effect to all valid transfers lodged (if any), with the Company or the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company on or before the Record Date(s) mentioned above.



Please take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.



Pdf Link: Altico Capital India Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com