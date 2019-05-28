Altico Capital India Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Dear Sir / Madam,



We hereby intimate that the below mentioned date(s) has been fixed as the Record Date for ascertaining Debenture holders entitled to receive interest amount on the Non-Convertible Debentures, as per the details mentioned below:



Security Details/ Description Rated, Listed, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 1A/2018-19) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up Rated, Listed, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 1B/2018-19) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up Rated, Listed, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 1C/2018-19) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up Rated, Listed, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (Series 1D/2018-19) issued on private placement basis of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- each fully paid up

Record Date Friday, June 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019

Quantity 200 300 200 300

Scrip Code 958035 958036 958038 958037

Scrip ID on BOLT system 1050ACIL19A

1050ACIL19B

1050ACIL20

105ACIL20

ISIN INE587O07164 INE587O07172 INE587O07180 INE587O07198

Rate of interest 10.50% p.a. 10.50% p.a. 10.50% p.a. 10.50% p.a.

Interest Payment Date Saturday, June 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019

Purpose Interest Payment Interest Payment Interest Payment Interest Payment



The instalment of interest amount will be payable to the debenture holder(s) whose name stand on the Register of Debenture holder(s) of the Company after giving effect to all valid transfers lodged (if any), with the Company or the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company on or before the Record Date(s) mentioned above.



Please take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.





Pdf Link: Altico Capital India Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation for Interest Payment / Redemption

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com