Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommend a dividend of 20% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share. The same will be paid, if declared at the ensuing annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com