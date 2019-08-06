Amarnath Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 1.00 p.m.at the Corporate Office of the Company. inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Amarnath Securities Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com