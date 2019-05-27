I. This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. in pursuance with Regulation 30(4) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been approved by the Board of Directors and taken on record inter-alia the following matters:

1. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Independent Auditors Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Approval of Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

4. Appointment of M/s. SARK & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Amba Enterprises Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com