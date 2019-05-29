Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today approved and took on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 together with Auditors Report.

Published on May 29, 2019
