Ambar Protein Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47, the Company has issued advertisement on 23rd May, 2019, informing about the Board Meeting to be held on 30th May, 2019 to consider and approve audited financial results for year ended 31st March 2019

Published on May 27, 2019
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

