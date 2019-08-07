Ambar Protein Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2019

Ambar Protein Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.
2. Reappointment of Shri Pradipkumar Sevantilal Shah, as a Chairman and Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) Years.
3. Reappointment of Shri Parimalbhai Bhailalbhai Shah as an Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) Years.
4. Reappointment of Shri Meghalkumar Harishbhai Chakravarti as an Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) Years.
5. Change in designation of Shri Jayprakash J Vachhani from Chairman and Whole time Director to Whole Time Director.
6. Change in designation of Shri Pradeep S Shah from Independent Director to Chairman and Independent Director.
7. The Related Party Transections with Ankur Oil Industries.
8. Date and Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting.
9. Board Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ambar Protein Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
TOPICS
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

