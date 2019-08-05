The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 05, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2019 along with Limited Review Report.



2. Calling of the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, 05th September, 2019, at 04:00 P.M. At the Registered Office of the Company at 1093/1, 305, Sur Mount Complex, Behind Iscon Mandir, S. G. Highway Road, Satellite, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad - 380059.



3. Notice for convening 37th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with required annexure.



and other matters

Pdf Link: Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

