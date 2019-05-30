Amber Enterprises India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company had a meeting with a Group of Institutional Investors, the details of which are below :



Date Host Place

29 May 2019 Batlivala & Karani Securities Mumbai



This is to further inform that the copy of Investor Presentation has been uploaded on website of the Company www.ambergroupindia.com for your information and for the information of your members and the public at large.



This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.



