Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 30/- (300%) per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com