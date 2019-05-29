Dear Sir/Mam,



Please find attached the audited financial results of the Company as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.,e 29th May, 2019 along with the Auditors Report furnished by M/s. Dhirubhai Shah & Co LLP, Statutory Auditors.



Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.





Pdf Link: Amco India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com