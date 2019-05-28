Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of financial results published in Financial Express (English) and Daininda Barta (Assamese) Newspapers on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd

