Amines & Plasticizers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend of 15% i.e. 30 paise per share on 5,50,20,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. - Board Recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com