This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 27th May, 2019, has inter alia:

i. Recommended Dividend of 15% i.e. 30 paise per share on 5,50,20,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com