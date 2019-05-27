This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e on 27th May, 2019, has inter alia:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date,

2. Recommended Dividend of 15% i.e. 30 paise per share on 5,50,20,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

3. Reconstituted Audit Committee, Mr. Arun Shanker Nagar is appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee in place of Mr. Brijmohan Jindel, who continues to be a member of the Audit Committee and rest of the members remain the same.

4. Noted Change of Office address of the Registrar and Share Transfer - M/s Sharex Dynamics Pvt Ltd from its Office at Andheri to C-101, 247 Park, LBS Marg,

Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083.



Pdf Link: Amines & Plasticizers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com