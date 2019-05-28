Amit International Ltd. - Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Certificate under Regulation 40(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Amit International Ltd. - Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Amit International Ltd

