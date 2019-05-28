Amit Spinning Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the earlier announcement dated 21 May 2019, regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results, we hereby inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on 28 May 2019 stands adjourned for seeking additional relevant information to enable further discussions on the Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31 March 2019.



Accordingly, adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2019.



This is for your information and records.







