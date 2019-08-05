Anant Raj Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 12, 2019 & Notice Of Closure Of Trading Window Of The Company

Anant Raj Limited-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2019, at the Head Office of the Company at H-65, Connaught, Circus, New Delhi-110001, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Further, in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 29, 2019, in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under the provision of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company had already been closed for the insiders covered under the code from July 01, 2019 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2019 and the trading window shall re-open thereafter.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com