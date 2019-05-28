Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividends (Special & Normal) & AGM

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 02, 2019 to July 10, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividends (Special & Normal) & 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 10, 2019.

Pdf Link: Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividends (Special & Normal) & AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

