Ang Lifesciences India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has appointed Mr. Pawanjit Singh (DIN: 07505395) as Additional Director (Independent Category) w.e.f 28.05.2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Ang Lifesciences India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.