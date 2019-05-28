Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has appointed Mr. Pawanjit Singh (DIN: 07505395) as Additional Director (Independent Category) w.e.f 28.05.2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Ang Lifesciences India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com