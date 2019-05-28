Ang Lifesciences India Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 28, 2019 has inter-alia:

1. Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon received from M/s Ajay K. Khanna & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and declaration pursuant to Reg. 33(3)(d) of Listing Regulations.

2. Appointed Mr. Pawanjit Singh (DIN: 07505395) as Additional Director (Independent Category) w.e.f 28.05.2019, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Board Meeting was commenced at 3:30 P.M and concluded at 5:30 P.M.

